Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.28 Million

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $100.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.92 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $428.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.26 million to $435.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $475.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $469.52 million to $479.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. DA Davidson began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $397,871.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $416,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,587 shares of company stock worth $5,154,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 459,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,104. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

