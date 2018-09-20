Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,118,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson set a $1,990.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,154.45.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,926.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total value of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

