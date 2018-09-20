Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Receives $43.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE BCC traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,142. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $442,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $343,781.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $1,567,444. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.