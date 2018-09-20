Boeing Co (BA) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $80,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 33,457.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,648 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 33,433.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $328,421,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $228,424,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,134,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,782,000 after purchasing an additional 521,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

NYSE BA opened at $365.22 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $251.17 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

