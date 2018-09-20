BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of BMCH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.