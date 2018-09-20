BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 28,422 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,422 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hilltop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $161,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTH opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.27 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

