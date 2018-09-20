BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

