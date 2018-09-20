Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) CEO Purchases $49,965.30 in Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) CEO Mark A. Hurley acquired 20,394 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $49,965.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,011.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.31.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 million. equities analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.
