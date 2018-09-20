Blucora (BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $47.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

BCOR opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.15.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Blucora had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John David Palmer sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $135,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,396.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,128 shares of company stock worth $3,400,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

