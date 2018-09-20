BlackRock Inc. Has $255.18 Million Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Anixter International worth $255,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,147,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 862,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 16,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXE opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

