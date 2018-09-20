BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $7.79 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $85,186.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.01751169 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 90,998,938 coins and its circulating supply is 89,218,938 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

