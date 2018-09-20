Bitcoin Planet Price Down 75% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 51.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 75% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $16,126.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.81 or 0.02961644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00566633 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027889 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020923 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031915 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019764 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008470 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

