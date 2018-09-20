Bionomics (BNOEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bionomics Limited is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops drug for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer. The companys product pipeline includes BNC210, a novel and proprietary negative allosteric modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials; BNC375, a small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cognitive impairment in alzheimers’s disease; BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that targets cancer stem cells and BNC105, a novel compound to disrupt the blood vessels. It operates primarily in Australia, France and the United States. Bionomics Limited is based in Thebarton, Australia. “

Get Bionomics alerts:

Shares of BNOEF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionomics (BNOEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.