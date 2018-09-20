Bilibili (BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.22. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 2194775 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $15.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,866,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,378,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

