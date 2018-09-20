BidaskClub Upgrades Sky Solar (SKYS) to “Sell”

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
NASDAQ SKYS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sky Solar has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $409.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96.
Sky Solar Company Profile
Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.