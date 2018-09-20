BidaskClub Upgrades Sky Solar (SKYS) to “Sell”

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SKYS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sky Solar has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $409.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

