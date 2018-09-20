BidaskClub Lowers Kura Oncology (KURA) to Sell

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KURA. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $645.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 4.16.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $187,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.