BidaskClub Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $583.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred S. Robertson acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,057.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,828.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Michael Mann sold 10,635 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $480,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,612.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $763,828 in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 178,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

