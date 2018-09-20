BidaskClub Downgrades Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Hold

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

URBN stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,109 shares of company stock worth $1,707,725 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 55.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 280,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $4,531,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

