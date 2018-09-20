BidaskClub Downgrades Proofpoint (PFPT) to Sell

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

PFPT opened at $103.63 on Thursday. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,803.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $174,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,174 shares of company stock worth $34,358,075 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 37.3% during the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Proofpoint by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

