BidaskClub Downgrades LifePoint Health (LPNT) to Sell

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

LifePoint Health stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LifePoint Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,340,000 after buying an additional 1,030,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health in the 1st quarter valued at $21,489,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 3,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of LifePoint Health by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

