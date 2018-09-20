BidaskClub Downgrades BOK Financial (BOKF) to Hold

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $49,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $46,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,276 shares of company stock valued at $228,788. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,186,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,262,000 after buying an additional 73,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

