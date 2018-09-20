BidaskClub Downgrades Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Sell

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of ALBO opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $383.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,097.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $167,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

