Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Johnson Matthey (JMAT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.01) price target on the stock.
JMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.10) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,962.50 ($51.62).
LON JMAT opened at GBX 3,589 ($46.75) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,681 ($34.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.73).
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
