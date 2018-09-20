Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Johnson Matthey (JMAT)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.01) price target on the stock.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.10) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,962.50 ($51.62).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON JMAT opened at GBX 3,589 ($46.75) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,681 ($34.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.73).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,722 ($48.48) per share, with a total value of £446.64 ($581.79). Also, insider Annette Kelleher sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,709 ($48.31), for a total transaction of £36,533.65 ($47,588.45).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.