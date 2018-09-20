Benin Management CORP Has $2.11 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,187 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 565.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,446 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,570 shares of company stock worth $19,837,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

