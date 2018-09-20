Belmont Resources Inc. (BEA) Director Roger Agyagos Sells 150,000 Shares

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) Director Roger Agyagos sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Roger Agyagos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Roger Agyagos sold 25,000 shares of Belmont Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

Shares of CVE BEA traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,987. Belmont Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.10.

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

