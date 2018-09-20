Beigene (BGNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.68.

BGNE stock opened at $163.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beigene has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 75.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5279999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,911 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $508,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,814,100 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,018. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

