Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

