BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 56.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $65,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,095.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

EFSC opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.87%. equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

