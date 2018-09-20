BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

