BB&T Securities LLC Takes Position in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 83,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 73.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,922,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 812,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 776,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 44.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.95 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon National from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,637,134.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,400 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

