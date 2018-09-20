BB&T Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,312 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 547,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,802,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

