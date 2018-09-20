BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 4,336 Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 41,982 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,765,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Investec cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

