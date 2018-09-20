Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €122.00 by UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.34 ($116.68).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €75.34 ($87.60) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

