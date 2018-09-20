Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Trading 5.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $23.81. 8,590,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 8,571,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Specifically, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Herendeen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,700. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,494,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,886,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

