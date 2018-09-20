Barclays Trims GVC (GVC) Target Price to GBX 1,187

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,210 ($15.76) to GBX 1,187 ($15.46) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GVC in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,330 ($17.32) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.63) to GBX 1,370 ($17.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GVC to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,185.08 ($15.44).

LON GVC opened at GBX 982.50 ($12.80) on Monday. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($12.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

