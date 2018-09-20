Barclays Lowers Smiths Group (SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,770

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.45) to GBX 1,770 ($23.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMIN. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.46 ($22.78).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,562.50 ($20.35) on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442 ($18.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.10).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,510.74 ($16,296.39).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

