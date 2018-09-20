Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 93,317 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 264.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 44.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,235,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $69,349,000 after acquiring an additional 378,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 783.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.02.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $185,098. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.