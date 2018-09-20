Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $116,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $153,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $4,298,633.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,082. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.34.

NYSE:EL opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

