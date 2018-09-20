Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.51 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 126.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,252 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arconic were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

ARNC opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

