Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,954,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,134,000 after acquiring an additional 984,564 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,909,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,640 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $2,494,907.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,923.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

