Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.42 Million Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 132.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PVAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.90 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%. research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.