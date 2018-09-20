Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.25 Million Stake in Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Asante Solutions worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 103.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,369,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 696,242 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 90.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,582,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 520,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

PUMP opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Asante Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $459.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

