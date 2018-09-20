Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.11. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In other news, insider Russell A. Colombo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,721.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $155,701.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $354,835.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,825 shares of company stock worth $338,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $86.40 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $604.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

