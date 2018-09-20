Bank of America Cuts FedEx (FDX) Price Target to $304.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.48.

NYSE FDX opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $214.17 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

