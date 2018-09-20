Bank of America Cuts FedEx (FDX) Price Target to $304.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.48.
NYSE FDX opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $214.17 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 27.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.