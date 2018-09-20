Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $72,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,509,000 after acquiring an additional 911,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,825,000 after acquiring an additional 558,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,751,000 after acquiring an additional 230,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 317,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 178,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Northern Trust announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $1,539,540.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $354,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.