Bank of America Corp DE Sells 64,332 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Arista Networks worth $70,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $270.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $177.92 and a twelve month high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $2,963,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at $496,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 64,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.94, for a total transaction of $19,809,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,737 shares of company stock worth $64,754,382. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.05.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.