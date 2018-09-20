Bank of America Corp DE Has $77.70 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $77,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,666,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,064,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,683,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.