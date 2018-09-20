Bank of America Corp DE Buys 280,310 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of HCP worth $75,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCP. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of HCP by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HCP by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 289,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of HCP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

HCP stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.27. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

