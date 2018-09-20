Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander Brasil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

BSBR stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.