Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 41,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $697.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.68 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

